|
|
|
SMITH née Olney Passed away peacefully in her
sleep, Miriam aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bob and a
dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, she will be sadly
missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 3.30pm.
Donations for Cransley Hospice
preferred, however, if desired
floral tributes may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants
01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020