Mollie Pettitt

Notice

Mollie Pettitt Notice
PETTITT Roy would sincerely like to thank everyone who attended the
funeral service of his darling Mollie. Also for all the best wishes
and expression of sadness he has received. Special thanks are extended
to all at A. Abbott and Sons for their professionalism and competent
services. The donations for
Dementia UK are greatly appreciated and are still being received by
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Rushden.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
