Monica Sims

Monica Sims Notice
SIMS On February 12th 2020,
suddenly at Glenmoor Care Home, Monica aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mum to David, Kevin and Jackie and her grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Monica's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 31st March at 11.00am. Donations if desired are being
received for Dementia UK.
All flowers and further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
