|
|
|
Bennett Muriel Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 aged 91 years.
Loving Wife of the late
George Bennett and
the late William Craig.
Much Loved Mum of
Stephen and Barbara and
Step-Mum of Paul and Val.
Dear Mum-in-Law of
John, Lynne and Pat.
A much loved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Columba's Church, Corby on
Friday 7th February at 10:00am
followed by Committal at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Donations to WNAA may be
given on the day or sent to:
Phillips Funeral Service
Old Cemetery Chapel
Rockingham Road
Corby, NN17 1AD
Tel:01536200266
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020