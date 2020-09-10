Home

CAPLIS Myrtle
(nee Thoday) Passed away at home
after a long illness,
on 30th August 2020 aged 77 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Richard,
loving mum of Heather and Shaun,
Liz (daughter-in-law),
dear nanna of Niall and
loved sister of Muriel,
cousin of Jill and a dear aunty.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 11th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
