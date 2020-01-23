Home

Nancy Monaghan Notice
MONAGHAN Peacefully on 17th January 2020
at home.
Nancy, aged 79 years, of Rushden.
Beloved wife of John.
Much loved mum, mother,
grandma and nan.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Rushden on
Tuesday 11th February at 12.00 noon, followed by a committal at Nene Valley, Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care and Hospice at Home
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
