RANDELL Nancy Emma Passed away peacefully on
14th November 2020 aged 91 years.
Loving Wife of the late Hugh,
dearest Mum to David and Jane
and a wonderful Granny to
Joshua and Emily.
Nancy will be received into
St Edward's Church, Kettering
on Thursday 3rd December at 4pm.
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 4th December at 12 noon,
followed by a committal service
at Kettering Crematorium.
All flowers and donations,
if desired for
The Stroke Association
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020