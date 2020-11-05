|
Brodie On 20th October 2020,
peacefully at home, Neil Brodie
passed away aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Sheila,
devoted granddad and
much loved great granddad.
He will be so greatly missed by
family and friends of which he
made everywhere he went.
Neil's funeral will be held at
Warren Hill Crematorium,
Kettering on 10th November 2020
at 10.00am. All flowers and
further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020