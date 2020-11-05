Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Brodie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Brodie

Notice Condolences

Neil Brodie Notice
Brodie On 20th October 2020,
peacefully at home, Neil Brodie
passed away aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Sheila,
devoted granddad and
much loved great granddad.
He will be so greatly missed by
family and friends of which he
made everywhere he went.
Neil's funeral will be held at
Warren Hill Crematorium,
Kettering on 10th November 2020
at 10.00am. All flowers and
further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -