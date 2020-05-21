|
|
|
Fisher On 10th May 2020,
Neil aged 83 years of Corby, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital. Beloved husband of
Rose Mary and a loving dad to Susan, Debbie and the late Marc.
A much loved grandad and great grandad. He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for Neil will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 29th May at 12 noon.
This will be for family members only.
All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Rd, Corby,
Tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020