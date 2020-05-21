Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Neil Fisher Notice
Fisher On 10th May 2020,
Neil aged 83 years of Corby, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital. Beloved husband of
Rose Mary and a loving dad to Susan, Debbie and the late Marc.
A much loved grandad and great grandad. He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for Neil will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 29th May at 12 noon.
This will be for family members only.
All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Rd, Corby,
Tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
