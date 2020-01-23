|
|
|
Clipston Neville Ian (NEV) Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
14th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra,
loving father of Brett, Julie and Darren (Son in law). Much loved Grampy of Chloe, Sophie and Oliver.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Nev's funeral will be held at
The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 14th February at 12.30pm.
All flowers and further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds,
NN9 6LL Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020