DARNELL Newman (Danny) Died peacefully on 19th December 2019 at Kettering General Hospital aged 92.
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and father to Kathleen, Susan and Caroline.
He will be sorely missed as a Gramp, great Gramp and great great Gramp.
Funeral service will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at St.Mary's Church, Bozeat, followed by burial in Bozeat Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations to St.Mary's Parish Church, Bozeat.
All enquiries to Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020