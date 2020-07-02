|
|
|
STAIRS It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of Nick Stairs, aged 57, after a long and bravely-fought battle with illness.
Nick passed away at home,
surrounded by his family, on the evening of the 24th June.
Nick was the dearly loved husband of Jane, father of Emma-Rose and Lewis, son of Terry and Rita and
brother of Alison.
Nick will be leaving his home at 1:30pm on the 10th of July for a private service but a public thanksgiving, where donations will be gratefully received, will be held as soon as it is possible.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020