DODSWORTH Nigel Passed away peacefully on
21st November aged 72 years. Former proprietor of Collingwood Motors.
Loving Father to Mark and Nicola.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday 4th December.
Family flowers only please but donations to Teddies for Loving Care (cheques payable to Jack Warwick Funeral Service) and all enquiries may be sent c/o:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020