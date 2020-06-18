|
|
|
FROSTWICK Nigel John Passed away suddenly on 23rd May
aged 75 years.
A much loved husband,
father, grandad and
great grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
A private family service is
to be held on Friday 19th June.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to the
InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT)
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020