Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Frostwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Frostwick

Notice Condolences

Nigel Frostwick Notice
FROSTWICK Nigel John Passed away suddenly on 23rd May
aged 75 years.
A much loved husband,
father, grandad and
great grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
A private family service is
to be held on Friday 19th June.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to the
InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT)
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -