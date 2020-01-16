|
|
|
SMITH NIGEL TREVOR On 3rd January 2020 at
Park House Nursing Home,
Nigel peacefully departed this life, aged 74 years, of Pendered Road, Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of Jillian,
much loved and treasured father of Lindsey and Pampy of Jude Luis,
a true friend to those closest to him.
He will be missed beyond compare but will remain in our hearts always.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society and
Marie Curie respectively, and placed
in the donation box or sent c/o
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020