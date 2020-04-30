Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Nisbet Nimmo Notice
Nimmo On 21st April 2020 suddenly at Kettering General Hospital, Nisbet, aged 82 years,
of Corby.
Beloved husband of Valerie, much loved father to his three daughters and sons-in-law.
He was a devoted brother and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Nisbet's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Monday 11th May at 3.00 pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
