Norah Hilliard

Norah Hilliard Notice
Hilliard Norah Passed away peacefully on
21st September 2020 at
St. Ann's Residential Home, Kettering
aged 86 years.
Wife of the late Dick
and mother of the late Simon.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th September
at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request,
but donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
or Pancreatic Cancer UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
