|
|
|
BARKER Peacefully on 20th October 2020
at her home in Rushden,
after a long battle with cancer,
Norma aged 72 years.
Much loved wife of Kevin.
Norma will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Rushden on Wednesday
4th November at 10.00am followed by burial at Rushden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020