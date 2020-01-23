Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Norma Harwood Notice
HARWOOD Norma Passed away peacefully
on 26th December 2019,
aged 82 years, of Barton Seagrave.
Devoted Wife of Leon
and much loved Mum of Norma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Norma's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 6th February at 3:30 pm.
Donations, if desired,
are being received for
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513 123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
