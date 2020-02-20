|
|
|
LANGLEY On 4th February 2020,
Olga passed away peacefully at
Manor House Residential Home,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife to the late Cecil.
Mum of Raymond, Steve, Jimmy,
David, Andrew and Allan.
Loving gran and great gran.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Olga's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired are being
received at the service for
Manor House Residential Home.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020