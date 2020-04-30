Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Manning

Notice Condolences

Olive Manning Notice
MANNING Olive Aged 96 years of Finedon,
passed away peacefully on
23rd April 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mum of Judy and the late Peter.
Mother-in-law of John and Pam.
Loving nan of Lisa and Michael and great grandmother (Grammie)
of Alfie and Ella.
Special thanks to all the staff at Rushden Park Nursing Home for their
loving care and kindness.
All enquiries and donations if desired for Rushden Park Nursing Home may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -