MANNING Olive Aged 96 years of Finedon,
passed away peacefully on
23rd April 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mum of Judy and the late Peter.
Mother-in-law of John and Pam.
Loving nan of Lisa and Michael and great grandmother (Grammie)
of Alfie and Ella.
Special thanks to all the staff at Rushden Park Nursing Home for their
loving care and kindness.
All enquiries and donations if desired for Rushden Park Nursing Home may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020