Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Paddy Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paddy Irwin

Notice Condolences

Paddy Irwin Notice
IRWIN Peacefully on 7th September 2020,
Paddy, aged 80 years of Rushden.
Reunited with his beloved Betty.
Loving dad of Monica, Laurence,
Fionnuala and the late Jimmy.
Dearest grandad and great grandad.
Paddy will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private Cremation will take place.
Donations for Forget Me Not Appeal, cheques payable to
'KGH Charity Fund' may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -