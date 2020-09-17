|
|
|
IRWIN Peacefully on 7th September 2020,
Paddy, aged 80 years of Rushden.
Reunited with his beloved Betty.
Loving dad of Monica, Laurence,
Fionnuala and the late Jimmy.
Dearest grandad and great grandad.
Paddy will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private Cremation will take place.
Donations for Forget Me Not Appeal, cheques payable to
'KGH Charity Fund' may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020