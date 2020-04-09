|
|
|
SYKES Pamela Passed away peacefully on
Friday 3rd April 2020,
aged 79 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service is to be
held on Thursday 16th April.
A service to celebrate her life
will be held at a later date.
All further enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020