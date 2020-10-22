Home

Pat Leslie

Notice Condolences

Pat Leslie Notice
LESLIE Peacefully on 18th October 2020 at
The Shrubbery Care Home, Higham Ferrers, Pat aged 90 years of Rushden. Now reunited with Dan.
Loving Mum of Carol, Sally, Michael, Patrick and Daniel. Dearest Grandma of Catherine and Jack.
Gone but never forgotten.
The Funeral Service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
3rd November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for The Shrubbery Residents Fund may be sent to A. Abbott and
Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
