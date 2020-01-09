Home

Patricia Baker

Notice Condolences

Patricia Baker Notice
BAKER Peacefully on 24th December 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Patricia (Pat), aged 85 years,
of Grangeway, Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor. A much loved grandmother and friend.
The funeral service and committal will take place at The Asher Room,
A. Abbott and Sons, Funeral Home, Rushden, on Friday 24th January
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
Cats Protection League may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
