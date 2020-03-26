Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Patricia Ives Notice
IVES Patricia
(formerly Power) Passed away peacefully after a
long illness on 15th March 2020.
Much loved wife of Ron, loving mum
of Karen, John and Ronnie, devoted
nan to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Patricia's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
for immediate family only on
Tuesday 7th April at 10:00am.
There will be a memorial service
to be held later in the year.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are being
received for Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance or
Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a
London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
