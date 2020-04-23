|
KEE On Friday, April 10th, 2020, Patricia G. Kee, loving mother of three children, passed away
at the age of 87.
She was born on October 30th, 1932 in Wellingborough, England to Bert and Hilda Smart. Patricia is survived by her brother Dennis Freeman and children Mark Kee, David Kee and Beverly Dailey and son-in-law Edward Dailey. She also leaves behind many family and friends including her grandchildren Amanda Laddie, Amber Teal, Ashley Robertson, Kristen Rutledge and Ryan Kee, her eight great-grandchildren, and her dear friends Greg and Marsha Woods. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
She was known for her selflessness, indomitable spirit and quick wit. She was a woman of God and was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Bessemer, Alabama. Patricia had a passion for travel, both in life and through books. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren. She also served her community for many years working for a local
Regions Bank branch.
A funeral service will be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church of Bessemer, Alabama - time and date to be announced post quarantine. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020