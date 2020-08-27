|
|
|
Matthews Patricia Mary Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2020, aged 77 years.
Loving wife of David,
dear mum of Mark, Roland (Gene),
Michelle and the late Suzy
and extended family,
a loved nan and great nan,
sister of Margaret, Sue
and the late Jack.
Private funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Parkinson's UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020