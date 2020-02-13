|
|
|
SIMPKINS Patricia Passed away
in the early hours of
Monday 10th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Loving wife of Bryan,
dear mother of Robin,
sister-in-law of Mary
and aunty of countless
nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020