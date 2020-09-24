|
|
|
Boylan Patrick (88)
Husband of June, (deceased 1996), and father of Kenneth, (deceased 2007). Brother of Kathleen (deceased) and Richard in Australia.
He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren and
great-grandchildren in Canada,
Richard (Emily); Keith (Dana)
great grandchildren Emily and Aiden;
James (Ashley) great-granddaughter Rome.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Grampa, (Gramps) who passed away on September 11, 2020.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Jackie Kennedy (David) who was always there to advocate for our grandfather during his illness and extended hospitalisation. Jackie has been an invaluable help in her ability to liaise with the doctors, hospital and family.
We would also like to acknowledge the following for their kindness and support; neighbours for many years John and Helen Mconie; Encounter Carers Hannah and Douglas; all at Spot on Healthcare District Nurses; Great Oakley Medical Centre; Great Oakley Pharmacy and the many carers who attended the home on a daily basis.
To all of you, we extend our deepest gratitude for your care and attention to our grandfather.
Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Corby Funeralcare, 15 New Post Office Square and a service is scheduled for Monday, September 28 at 1:30, at the Crematorium, Kettering.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020