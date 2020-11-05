|
|
|
Cummins Patrick
Michael Pat aged 78 years,
passed away peacefully on
Thursday 22nd October at home surrounded by his family.
Pat will be sadly missed by his
loving partner Elsie,
Sons Ty and Sean, Step-Daughters Sophina, Elizabeth, and Michelle.
Also his 11 Grandchildren and
3 Great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 we are unable to give Pat the send-off we would have liked, the service is limited to family only.
Pat will be making his final
journey on 10th November,
leaving East Crescent at 10:45
followed by a private graveside
service at Weldon Church.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020