CURRIE On November 10th 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, Patrick
(also known as Patsy or Pat)
aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Joan, devoted dad to the late William and Patrick, father-in-law to Veronica and Sarah, much loved grandad to Kiera, Erin, Aidan and Rebecca and a very special step-grandad to James. Loving brother to Billy, Betty, John and Hannah, brother-in-law to Marion and Ron and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews in England and Ireland. Patrick's funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Corby on Friday 4th December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery at 12.00 noon. RIP. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St.Vincent de Paul at Our Lady's Corby and WAY Widowed and Young at www.justgiving.com/way. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
