|
|
|
HINGLE Patrick James Passed away on April 1st, aged 74 years.
Loving brother of Anita and Diane.
A fun-loving man greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Many thanks to all the carers for
their support over the years.
Funeral to take place on Friday
17th April, 12:00pm at Kettering
Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however, donations may be made by cheque in memory of
Patrick to "MS Society" and sent to:
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020