HODSON Patrick Alan Of Harringworth, died peacefully on 18th December 2019 aged 85 years.
A beloved husband to Jane,
loving father to Jo, Nicki and James
and a much loved grandfather to
Kara, Lora, Philippa, Oliver, Georgina,
Lori and Anna.
His funeral service will be held
at Kettering Crematorium in the
Albert Munn Chapel on Monday
6th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
No black preferred.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to the ME Association
can be made online via
www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020