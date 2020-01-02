Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Hodson

Notice Condolences

Patrick Hodson Notice
HODSON Patrick Alan Of Harringworth, died peacefully on 18th December 2019 aged 85 years.
A beloved husband to Jane,
loving father to Jo, Nicki and James
and a much loved grandfather to
Kara, Lora, Philippa, Oliver, Georgina,
Lori and Anna.
His funeral service will be held
at Kettering Crematorium in the
Albert Munn Chapel on Monday
6th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
No black preferred.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to the ME Association
can be made online via
www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -