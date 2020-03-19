|
|
|
WADE Patrick (Pat) Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020 aged 82 years.
Much loved husband and
best friend of Janet,
loving dad of Kevin and Gary,
Donna (daughter-in-law),
loved grandad of
Lydia and Sofia,
dear brother of Ian,
the late Helen and
the late Vernon.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 30th March at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for
Cheaney Court Resident's Fund
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020