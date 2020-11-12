|
|
|
CHESTER Paul Michael Passed away suddenly but peacefully
on Saturday 7th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
Loving husband to Margaret,
much loved dad to Michael,
Andrew, Peter and Julie.
father-in-law to Lauretta,
Shirley, Isabel and Mark.
Doting grandad to eleven and
great grampy to nineteen.
Loved and will be missed by all.
A private family service will
be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations for
The Air Ambulance
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020