|
|
|
COLLIER Capt. Paul George Peacefully on
Sunday 15th December at home, Paul, formerly of
Lindsay Street, Kettering,
now of Ystalyfera, South Wales.
Devoted husband of the late Audrey, loving father of Stephen and Melanie, cherished grandfather of
Bethan and Dan, Ieuan and Sioned,
great grandfather to Eluned, Mared and Cadi and dearly loved
father in law of Sarah and Dewi.
Funeral was held on
Wednesday 8th January at
St. David's Church, Ystalyfera.
Donations can be made to the
Cardiac Unit at Morriston Hospital via cheque c/o Roger Castle & Daughter Independent Funeral Directors,
86 Commerial Street, Ystalyfera, Swansea, SA9 2HU
Tel. 01639 843231
Anyone wishing to make a tribute may do so at https://funeral-notices.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020