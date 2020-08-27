|
|
|
DRAGE Peacefully on 19th August, 2020 at his home in Rushden. Paul aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Rae. Dear father of Lisa & Keely, Rick & John. Special grampy of Jack, Honor, Calla, James, Jonathan, Tom & Amy. Brother of Gwen & Phil & the late Josie & John.
A private funeral service will take
place at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020