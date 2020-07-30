|
|
|
GOOSEY Paul Of Rushden, passed away peacefully on Thursday 23 July 2020.
Son of the late Ted and Rita.
Much loved husband of Anne,
wonderful father to Donna and Leanne and loving Grandad to
Aiden and Dylan.
Special thanks to his carers from Sugarman Health and Wellbeing
and Home Instead.
Donations if desired for FSH Muscular Dystrophy to
A. Abbott and Sons via their website. All enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020