Paul Sharpling

Paul Sharpling
SHARPLING Paul Passed away peacefully
on 18th July 2020,
aged 81 years, of Kettering.
Reunited with his beloved wife Heike.
A loving Father to Thomas and Gerard and their wives Elaine and Joanne.
A wonderful Granddad to Louise,
Peter, Corey, James and Lucy.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Details of a Memorial Service
for Friends and Acquaintances
will be released in due course.
Family flowers only but donations
for the British Heart Foundation
are welcome.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020
