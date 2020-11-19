Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Starmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Starmer

Notice Condolences

Paul Starmer Notice
STARMER Paul Richard
(Sam) Of Barton Seagrave,
passed away peacefully on
November 2nd 2020, aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of Jean (Deceased). Much loved father of Mark, Louisa and Paul. Father in law of Debbie, Shaun and Keeley. Grandad to Jodi, Lois and Dean. Close companion to Carolyn.

He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.

Paul's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th November at 12.30pm. Flowers and all enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funerals,
1 Church Street,
Finedon, Northants, NN9 5NA
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -