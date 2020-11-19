|
|
|
STARMER Paul Richard
(Sam) Of Barton Seagrave,
passed away peacefully on
November 2nd 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (Deceased). Much loved father of Mark, Louisa and Paul. Father in law of Debbie, Shaun and Keeley. Grandad to Jodi, Lois and Dean. Close companion to Carolyn.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Paul's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th November at 12.30pm. Flowers and all enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funerals,
1 Church Street,
Finedon, Northants, NN9 5NA
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020