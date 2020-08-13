Home

Paul Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Paul Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2020, aged 61 years.
Loved dad of Charlotte and Brett
and a dear brother and uncle.
Private family funeral service
to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 14th August at 2.00 p.m.
Donations for
the MARFAN Trust
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
