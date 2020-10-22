|
Turner Paul Francis On October 18th 2020, peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Paul, aged 58 years of Raunds.
Paul will be so greatly missed by his loving wife Tracey and children Nicholas, Laura, Abigail, Samuel, Jack, Joshua and Natalie. Father in law to Georgina, John and Rhiannon, grandad to Jake, Jasmine, Hayden, Michael, Alex, Gracie, Zac, Caleb and Reuben.
Loved so much, taken too soon,
in God's hands may you find peace.
Paul's funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Raunds on Tuesday 3rd November at 1pm followed by interment at London Road Cemetery.
Flowers or donations if desired for Marie Curie, a donation box will be made available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL,
Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020