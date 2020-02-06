Home

Pauline Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG (nee Southwell)
Pauline Brenda It is with the greatest sadness
we announce the passing away
of Pauline at home,
after a short illness
surrounded by her family
on 2nd February 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Tom,
a loving and loved mum
of Niall and Karen,
Andrea and Ian, Sue and Nick,
devoted grandma of Sam, Olivia,
William, Mitchell,
Matthew and Penny.
Pauline will be missed so much
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 2pm.
The family have requested that
her funeral be a celebration
of life and colours should be worn.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
