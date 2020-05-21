Home

COLLINS née Jordan Pauline passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 2nd May, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Mick, precious mum to Craig and Michelle, much loved mother-in-law to Jane and John and adored Granny to Sam and Jack. Pauline will sadly be missed by all her friends and family. Funeral service to be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to www.lakelandshospice.org.uk/donate. Please state in message,
"In memory of Pauline Collins."
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
