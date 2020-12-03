Home

Crozier Pauline Pauline aged 95 years
sadly passed away at
Kettering General Hospital
on 21st November 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late William,
Mother of Roderick and the late Rhona and Daughter in-law Elaine, Grandmother of Laura,
Fiona and Fleurie.
A private family funeral will take place at Kettering Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Pauline and payable to
St Peter and St Andrew Church
may be sent directly to
40 Beanfield Ave Corby NN18 0EH.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
