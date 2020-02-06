|
FARRELLY Peacefully on 30th January, 2020
at her home in Rushden.
Pauline, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Phil. Loving mum
of Sharon, Rebecca & Beverley.
Dearest nanny & nan nan.
Funeral service will take place at Nene
Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough
on Monday 17th February at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Marie Curie may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020