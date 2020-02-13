|
|
|
HOWLETT Pauline Passed away peacefully on
3rd February 2020 aged 82 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Dennis.
Loving mum of Stephen and Helen,
Wendy and Derek,
loved grandma of Sophie,
Emma and Matthew,
dear sister of Ray.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Weekley
on Friday 21st February at 1pm,
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Motor Neurone Disease Association
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020