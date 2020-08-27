Home

MARLOW (née Sharp)
Pauline Aleta On August 13th 2020,
passed away peacefully
aged 82 years.
Loving Wife of John, Mother of
Wayne, Aleta, Serrina and Daniel.
Loved Sister, Mother in Law, Aunt,
Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral to be held on Friday
4th September at 11.00am at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, followed
by a Lawn Burial at the cemetery.
Invitation only.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Alzheimers' Society.
Chambers and Brighty
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough
NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
